Horsham Arts Society talk on Banksy and the graffiti and street art of east London

An Arts Society production with guest speaker Pepe Martinez. The Capitol Theatre. Wednesday 9 October at 10.45am

This lecture gets up close and personal with the dynamic east London street art scene. You’ll see art on the walls, the sides of buildings and sidewalks…

In this lecture, we will look at work by Banksy, quite possibly the most famous living street artist in the world, as well as street art by Ben Eine whose piece “Twenty First Century City” was recently presented by Prime Minister David Cameron to Barrack Obama. We will also see work by Shepherd Fairey the most celebrated street artist working in the US today, known around the world for his Obey and Hope campaigns.

You will discover how the huge growth and popularity of Street Art is reflected in the astonishing transformation of Spitalfields and Shoreditch from a once seedy and deprived area into one of the most vibrant, most fashionable, most happening neighbourhoods in London.

Pepe Martinez

How to book this event:

No booking necessary. Free to Arts Society members. Non-members £8 on the door.

Pepe Martinez said: “I qualified as a London blue badge tourist guide in 2011, graduating at the top of my class. Since qualifying as a guide I have specialised in the graffiti and street art of East London. Prior to becoming a London blue badge, I was a tour manager for 15 years, travelling extensively, all over the world. “