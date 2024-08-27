Horsham Music Circle launches into 83rd season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Music Circle is promising top concerts as it embarks on its 83rd season.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy: “The Horsham Music Circle’s 82nd season brought music making of the highest quality to last long in our memories. We now move on to the 83rd season. The three autumn concerts start with a dazzling global music programme, introduce a brilliant young bassoonist and welcome back a British pianist praised for his unfailingly communicative playing. We hope to see you there!”

A ticket application form, with discount rate for those attending all three concerts, is available from HMC. Individual tickets and advance booking by phone 01403 252602 (answer machine) or email [email protected]. Online bookings from wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Tickets also on the door.

“On Saturday, September 21 at 7pm in the Causeway Barn we open the autumn series with the fabulous Kosmos Ensemble. Kosmos is redefining the relationship between classical and world music. Gypsy, Scottish, Jewish and Greek music glide into hot-blooded tango and Asian melodies, referencing classical composers including Corelli, Piazzolla and Sarasate, performed with ‘telepathic rapport, dazzling virtuosity, serious scholarship, intellectual curiosity and impeccable musicianship’ (Richard Morrison, chief music critic, The Times)

Kosmos (contributed pic)

“Its members are Harriet MacKenzie - violin, Meg Hamilton - viola, and Milos Milivojevic - accordion, each an international soloist in their own right. Prepare to be mesmerised!

“Also in the Causeway Barn on Thursday, October 10 at 7pm we present a recital by one of the selected young artists chosen for the Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme. The highly-talented bassoonist Siping Guo from China brings a rich musical background and a diverse skill set to his performances. Awarded full scholarships for both his bachelor's and master's studies at the Royal College of Music, Siping has excelled academically and as a performer, winning prestigious awards. His artistry has been recognised in solo and ensemble performances in major venues and with notable orchestras including being guest principal, now appointed principal bassoon with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. He will be joined by pianist Apolline Khou in a programme of works by Bach, Bozza, Saint-Saëns and Weber.

“Saturday, November 23 at 4.30pm in St Mary’s Church sees the return visit to us after many years of the distinguished British pianist Leon McCawley who has been delighting audiences worldwide since winning in 1993 first prize in the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna and second prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition. His many concert performances and extensive discography have established him as a pianist of great integrity and variety. He has made acclaimed performances at the major venues in the UK and abroad and received many accolades for his wide-ranging discography.”