Horsham Music Circle offers bassoon showcase

Horsham Music Circle’s concert on Thursday, October 10 at 7pm in the Causeway Barn showcases the bassoon in the hands of a young musician from China.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Siping Guo brings a rich musical background and a diverse skill set to his performances. He is one of the selected young artists chosen for the Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme which supports this concert. The scheme recognises artists who are on the threshold of a first-class career on the concert platform.

“Siping has excelled academically and as a performer, winning prestigious awards. His artistry has been recognised in solo and ensemble performances in major venues and with notable orchestras and recently he has been appointed principal bassoon with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

"Awarded full scholarships for both his bachelor's and master's studies at the Royal College of Music, Siping's musical expertise extends beyond the modern bassoon as he is also a skilled period instrument player.

Siping & Apolline (contributed pic)

"Proficient with historical instruments like the Dulcian, baroque bassoon, and classical bassoon, Siping has showcased his talents in a variety of settings across the UK. His passion for early music has led him to perform in numerous recitals throughout the country and internationally, enhancing his reputation as a versatile and committed musician. Notably, Siping has played in prestigious venues and festivals around the world, including performances in Bolivia and Salzburg.”

For tickets phone 01403 252602 or email [email protected] and online from wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Tickets also on the door.

“Siping will be accompanied by pianist Apolline Khou who performed for the Music Circle last season as harpsichordist in the programme Musique de Chambre. Born in France, award-winning Apolline is currently the historical keyboards fellow at the Royal College of Music.

"As a soloist, continuo player, or chamber musician, she has performed at venues such as the Musée des Archives Nationales in Paris, the Château de Maintenon, the London Early Music Festival, Raynham Hall, the Cobbe Collection in Hatchlands and the Victoria & Albert Museum. She won the Historical Performance Competition – the Century Fund Prize and the Richard III Prize at the Royal College of Music in 2023. She was awarded the Debussy prize at the International Piano Competition of Ile de France (2017) and the second prize at the Lewis Memorial Prize Competition organised by the Musica Britannica Editions (2023). Their programme includes Sonatas by CPE Bach, Devienne, Saint-Saëns and an arrangement of the Brahms cello Sonata, together with works by Fauré, Bozza, Tansman and Weber. We are delighted that we will be hearing Siping just as he sets off on the next stage of his career.”