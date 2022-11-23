Edit Account-Sign Out
Ice skating in Sussex: 'Skate together' Brighton's Royal Pavilion ice rink extends family discount to include under 16s

The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink in Brighton is encouraging families to skate together by extending its family discount offer.

By Charlotte Harding
11 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 1:39pm

The discount offer to include under 16s is for a limited time only from November 23.

Shella Parkin, MD of Laine Ltd, which puts the ice rink on every year, said: “We recognize it’s a tough time for families, which is why we have decided to extend our family discount to include all school age children. We want people to be able to have a Christmas moment together on the ice that includes the whole family – not just children under 12.”

Families of four can skate together for £9 per person at off-peak times or £11 per person at peak times (online booking). Tickets can be booked at www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk and the ice rink is open from now until the 8th January 2023.

    Brighton's popular Royal Pavilion Ice Rink Picture: Andrew Hasson
    The rink has been welcoming visitors since 2010. It’s still the UK’s only Christmas ice rink powered exclusively by renewable energy.

    Events to enjoy during the festive season

