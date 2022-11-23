The discount offer to include under 16s is for a limited time only from November 23.
Shella Parkin, MD of Laine Ltd, which puts the ice rink on every year, said: “We recognize it’s a tough time for families, which is why we have decided to extend our family discount to include all school age children. We want people to be able to have a Christmas moment together on the ice that includes the whole family – not just children under 12.”
Families of four can skate together for £9 per person at off-peak times or £11 per person at peak times (online booking). Tickets can be booked at www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk and the ice rink is open from now until the 8th January 2023.