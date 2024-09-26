Immerse yourself in autumn wildlife at Arundel Wetland Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visitors will see the migration of martins and swallows moving through on their way south. Cattle egrets, little egrets and great egrets are onsite. Grey heron and cormorant numbers have increased on WWT Arundel’s lagoons, and an influx of water rail and snipe are arriving to stay for the winter.
Keen photographers will love that gadwall and teal numbers have increased with 20-30 ducks at the reserve. The ducks in jewel-toned plumage are one of the season’s show-stopping highlights and are great for photos taken in the golden autumn light.
Kingfisher sightings increase in autumn. Visible from many hides at Arundel, the unmistakable bright blue and orange birds, are easier to see as the leaves fall from their fishing perches and they fish more often as the weather gets colder. Look for them at the Ramsar hide and Scrape hide, and the Arun Riverlife lagoon.
As we move into October, it will be the last chance to see the southern hawker and common darter dragonflies, which hang on until the heavy frosts. Lapwing will arrive to flock up at WWT Arundel for the winter months. Later, flocks of redpoll and goldfinch will stop-over to rest, socialise and refuel before continuing their journey.
Claire Hogben at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre, said: “Autumn is an inspirational time to visit the reserve. Providing a moment of calm from the hustle and bustle of life you can immerse yourself in the oldest and most diverse habitat on earth.
“It’s a wonderful time of the year to come out, be inspired by nature’s magic, and perhaps take up photography, or sketching, and capture the seasonal beauty surrounding you.
“We have a great team that is keen to share the seasonal splendour and our insider tips on what to see and where to see it. Those who want to be outdoors while the weather is still nice won’t be disappointed.”
Photographers and those wishing to catch sight of migrating birds can be kept up to date of WWT Arundel’s feathered visitors here https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/wildlife/latest-sightings
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.