Immersive Witchcraft and Wizardry 'whodunnit' set to hit Sussex towns

An immersive outdoor ‘magical murder mystery’ event is coming to towns across Sussex.
Megan Baker
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:15 BST

Witchcraft & Wizardry: Murder by Magic combines the magic of the wizarding world with a classic ‘whodunnit’ murder mystery.

All players require is a phone and six ‘willing witches and wizards’, and teams can battle it out to see who can solve the spellbinding mystery the quickest to win magical prizes.

Dressing up is optional but highly encouraged.

An immersive outdoor ‘magical murder mystery’ event is coming to towns across Sussex. Photo: CluedUppAn immersive outdoor ‘magical murder mystery’ event is coming to towns across Sussex. Photo: CluedUpp
    The event will be touring 180 different locations across the UK, including Worthing, Chichester, Bognor, Crawley, Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.

    You can find your nearest event here.

    GeoGames app CluedUpp said: “Murder has shaken the highest echelon of the sorcerer’s society, and you and your friends have been chosen to unravel the mystery.

    "Aquarius Black ruled the realm for years - now he's the prime suspect.

    "But the story doesn't end there - you will have to be cunning, and follow the trail of clues to find the culprit. In the magical realm, no one is above suspicion - and anything is possible.

    “During the themed outdoor game, teams of families, friends and colleagues will navigate their city, guided by the CluedUpp GeoGames app, as they unravel cryptic clues and interrogate peculiar characters to uncover the truth behind a mysterious murder that has plunged the magical realm into chaos.”

    Witchcraft and Wizardry: Murder by Magic will take up to three hours to complete.

    Tickets cost £60 and admits up to six adults and children under 16 play free.

    A 50 per cent discount is available using code: TAKE50.

    CluedUpp is also reponsible for experiences centred around Alice in Wonderland and The Smurfs Great Escape.

