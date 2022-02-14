Join the Horsham Bug Trail this half term

The aim of this free community project is to promote the town centre as a safe environment to explore and rediscover the great retail outlets it offers, whilst reconnecting with nature.

A colourful array of bugs and butterflies will be displayed in town centre shop windows for families to track down, designed by The Butterfly Project and students at Bohunt School.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free Bug Trail maps will be available at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, Vacalola, Bubble Works, Hush Yoga and various other participating outlets in Horsham.

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens. Pic S Robards SR2108133 SUS-210813-173506001

Council Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Centre Cllr Christian Mitchell said: “As a council we are really happy to support this imaginative and creative project on so many levels.

“It welcomes people back to our high streets to help boost the local economy, encourages interest in our precious natural environment and showcases the wealth of talent in our local communities.

“I would encourage as many of you as possible to come along and enjoy the fun as we now emerge safely from lockdown.”

Horsham Town Community Partnership is working with Creative Waves Community Arts to design and deliver the trail.

Creative Waves Community Arts is a not-for-profit company, focussing on health & wellbeing, through creative practice. Connecting communities through arts & culture, heritage & natural environments.

David Searle of the Horsham District Community Partnership said: “Our thanks go to The Butterfly Project and Bohunt School for supporting this community project. We hope that families visiting the town during half- term will take part in finding these pictures and enjoy returning to the town centre, meeting with friends and visiting their favourite shops.”

The flower frames in the planter at Carfax, will also feature a temporary display of the bugs and flowers, highlighting the need to attract wildlife to urban spaces.

For more information visit www.creativewaves.co.uk