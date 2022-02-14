Things to do in Horsham this February half term

1.

South Coast Sports at The Tythe Barn . This football camp is running Tuesday to Thursday (22-24) of February half term, 10am to 3pm. Bookings are made for all three days of the camp. Children will participate in skills, drill and fun games, aswell as matchplay and competitions. Suitable footwear is required and we recommend shin pads along with suncream and hats / waterproofs and a towel, depending on weather! Children require a packed lunch and plenty to drink. Registration is from 9.45am each morning.

Photo: Horsham