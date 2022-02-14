Things to do in Horsham this February half term

Check out this list of activities for family fun this February in Horsham and wider West Sussex.
1.
South Coast Sports at The Tythe Barn . This football camp is running Tuesday to Thursday (22-24) of February half term, 10am to 3pm. Bookings are made for all three days of the camp. Children will participate in skills, drill and fun games, aswell as matchplay and competitions. Suitable footwear is required and we recommend shin pads along with suncream and hats / waterproofs and a towel, depending on weather! Children require a packed lunch and plenty to drink. Registration is from 9.45am each morning.
Photo: Horsham
2.
Horsham Pancake Race. After a gap of two years, Horsham Rotary Pancake Races will be back in the Carfax on Thursday 24 February. Organised by Horsham Rotary, teams from local businesses, clubs and organisations take part in this fun event to raise money for charity. Expect silly costumes, high levels of competitiveness, and lots of flipping! Follow Horsham Rotary on Facebook to stay up to date with the details.
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
3.
Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, Lower Beeding. 19 – 27 February 2022 There’s no better place to be over February half-term than at Leonardslee. From exploring the woodlands or taking part in the Kids Comedy Club, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained.
4.
Horsham Sports Services at The Bridge 21st - Archery (safer version) skills and fun competition for 6-12yrs 22nd - Table Tennis skills, games and matches for 6-12yrs 23rd - Dodgeball skills and matchplay for 6-12yrs 24th - Archery (safer version) skills and fun competition for 6-12yrs at 2 pm. Football skills development and matchplay for 6-12yrs at 10 am 25th - Fencing skills, games and competition for 6-12yrs
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth