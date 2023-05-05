King's Coronation beacon lighting in Lancing will be unique in West Sussex

Lancing will stand out on the evening of the King's Coronation with the only coastal Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon being lit again for the new monarch.

Lancing Parish Council has planned a small ceremony on Lancing Beach Green on Saturday, May 6, and everyone is welcome to join in the free event.

Councillor Tony Bellasis said: "When the council decided to put on this tribute to His Majesty King Charles III, they did not realise that it could be such a unique event, as they now know of no other similar events in Worthing, Brighton, or in fact anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The National Beacon at Lancing Beach Green will be fired up at dusk, to mark the Coronations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla."

Most Popular

Lancing Parish Council has planned a small ceremony on Lancing Beach Green on Saturday, May 6, and everyone is welcome to join in the free event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will commence at 7.30pm with music and a welcome address by the chairman, Mike Mendoza, and village crier Bob Smytherman. There will be further music through the evening from violinist Matthew English and patriotic songs by Ivana Mahoney.

Among the guests will be East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, Adur District Council chairman Andy McGregor and Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury.

The climax will involve a troop to the beacon by 3rd/5th Lancing Sea Scouts and 4th Lancing Guides. Once they have assembled in front of the beacon, official Church of England Coronation prayers will be said by local priests Fr Felix and Fr Ian. The Royal Proclamation will be recited by Mr Smytherman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't forget to buy your copy of the Worthing Herald this week

A trumpet voluntary from Liv Mundy, followed by a count-down to light-up, will be led by Mr Mendoza and Mr Smytherman.

At the moment of ignition, Liv will sing the National Anthem and rockets will be fired from the Sea Scout training yacht Supeta, moored off shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad