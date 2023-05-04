Adur and Worthing are gearing up for the King's Coronation weekend with a number of big events to celebrate and a host of volunteering opportunities through The Big Help Out.

The Coronation Big Lunch will see neighbours sharing food and fun at street parties from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8. Picture: Liz Pearce LP030622-50

Highdown Rotary is hosting a Coronation Event on Broadwater Green in Worthing on Monday, May 8, from 10am to 4pm. The programme of entertainment includes a samba band at 12pm and 2pm, Disney characters at 12.30pm and Vintage Candy at 1pm. There will also be lots of food and drink vendors, market traders and children's rides.

In Lancing, the weekend kicks off with a live screening of the Coronation on Saturday, May 6, from 10am at Lancing Parish Hall. A number of organisations from in and around the village will be celebrating the King's Coronation in style. Following the success of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Lancing Beacon will once again be lit at 8.45pm that evening to mark the occasion. Pop along with the family from 7.30pm to enjoy some entertainment in the run-up to the beacon being lit.

In Shoreham, you can join the Adur Woodcraft Folk for their King's Coronation celebrations at Co-op Community Space, in Ham Road, on Saturday, May 6, from 3pm to 6pm. Free crafts include making medals, building a castle, decorating a crown and making giant paper chains. You could also help improve the flower beds - fun for all the family. A buffet tea will be served, including jelly and ice cream. To book a place, contact Rosie on 07759947445 or email [email protected]

The Big Help Out from Monday, May 8, will encourage people to try volunteering and join the work being done to support the local area. Visit St Mary's Church in Shoreham town centre on Monday, May 8, from 11am to 3pm to find out all about the excellent work that Adur Charities do for the benefit of the community. This joint initiative between the church and Adur Voluntary Action brings together different and diverse groups to show a little bit of what they are all about.

Worthing Borough Council has organised a The Big Clean Up on the beach on Tuesday, May 9, from 5pm to 7pm. The council said: "As part of The Big Help Out, we want to invite the whole community to a big beach clean starting at the Coastal Office and stretching both east and west. Our beach is an amazing place to visit and we want to make sure it's at its best." Meet at Worthing Coastal Office, between the Pier and Lido on the promenade. Equipment provided, no booking required.