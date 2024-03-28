Littlehampton District Lions Club held their 54th annual Charter at 47 Mussel Row Restaurant on Friday, March 22, with almost 50 guests attending

President Neil Helyer welcomed guests and new and prospective Lions. He gave a brief summary of events from last year, mentioning that more than £1,400 was raised in March at Morrisons in Littlehapton for Marie Curie, with members dressed as daffodils.

Littlehampton mayor Freddie Tandy and members from Bognor Regis, Lancing and Sompting, and Worthing, enjoyed their evening dinners.

If you are interested in joining this thriving club, there will be an informal open evening at Dove Lodge on April 10, where you can chat with members and partners to see what fun they have while helping the local community. Telephone 03458 332748 or email [email protected] for more information.