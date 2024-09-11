Macmillan Coffee Morning in Warnham
Following on from our hugely successful Spring Fair and subsequent plant stall we have now raised the amazing figure of £5,160 for Cancer Research UK and still going.
A huge thanks to everyone who has supported this very worthy cause.
We are now bringing our plant stall back to the Comrades Club in Hollands Way, Warnham, RH12 3RH for a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan cancer support on Saturday 28th September 10am to 12 noon.
The plant stall will include Autumn and Winter bedding alongside a variety of other plants, including shrubs, herbaceous and succulents.
We will, of course, be serving coffee and homemade cakes.
There will be books and puzzles, a Christmas decoration stall, tombola and cakes to buy and take away.
We had tremendous support for the Spring Fair and we hope the Macmillan coffee morning will also be well supported.
This is part of the worlds biggest coffee morning which is Macmillan’s biggest fundraising event. In 2023 £18,041,302 was raised for Macmillan across the UK , we would love to help increase that total in 2024 for this incredibly worthwhile charity.
James and Shirley Coggins
