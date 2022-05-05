Such is the success of the fortnightly group, members are asking to meet up weekly, leading to the launch of a board games club for alternate weeks.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the store in Wick, said the aim had been to get people together and that had proved even more important after the isolation of Covid-19.

She said: “They came in not knowing each other and left as friends. We have such a laugh. I set it all up for them and provide biscuits, and I let them get on with it.

The crochet and chat group meets in Morrisons Café fortnightly on Wednesdays from 10am to 12pm

“It is just to get people together and that is what people have really missed these past two years.”

Alison is the first to admit it is not her area of expertise - she linked up with Michelle Harris from Hobbycraft to launch the group.

Alison said: “Michelle is our resident expert on hand and she was teaching them all to crochet but then it had to stop due to Covid. Now we have restarted, they can all do it, so they just get on with it and have a chat while they’re doing it.”

For those members who like a project, Alison has suggested they make things for the charity table and already, a lovely Queen, Beefeater and corgis have been made ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.

It is a craft morning open to anyone to take along their current project, whether it be crochet, knitting, sewing or card making, and offers the opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people, relax and chat over a drink and biscuits.

Alison said: “We have 12 to 14 women of all ages meeting up. It has been nice to get together and now they say they want to meet once a week, so we are going to start a board games morning on alternate weeks. It is just nice to hear them laugh. I might even do an occasional game of bingo.”

Anyone can drop in with their own craft project - in fact Alison is thinking of renaming the group as Wednesday Craft and Chat, or something similar, to reflect the different interests.

For the board game group, people can take along games and some games, like Connect 4, will be available.

Alison said: “Just get yourself a cuppa and relax. There will be free biscuits and treats to enjoy.”

The board game group will launch on Wednesday, May 11, and the next crochet and chat meeting will be on Wednesday, May 18.

