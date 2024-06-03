Music and murder most foul on the Chichester stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Antenbring is relishing his professional stage debut in Coram Boy at Chichester Festival Theatre, a piece in which glorious music and murder most foul whirl through a colourful tale of 18th-century England (until June 15).

“I graduated in 2022 and actually I did a presentation on Coram Boy when I was at drama school. My landlord had given me a piece of Handel's music on vinyl and I did a presentation on Zoom – Zoom because it was Covid. So when I came to audition for this was like it was meant to be! I will definitely be nervous but everyone is just being so welcoming. I think above all it is just massively exciting to get onto the stage with this play. I'd never been down to Chichester beforehand and I've never seen anything in the theatre here but obviously I'd heard of it so it's great to be doing it now. Covid was during my first year in drama school. It was in the second term and I was finally back in the building midway through the second year. So we were lucky because we had the third year intact and we still got to do the shows.”

As for Coram Boy: “It's actually quite hard to put into words but it's a play about music and family and about following your dreams. There are some very, very dark moments and some dark subject matter but there are also some brilliant moments of light. It is a deep dive into the whole of baroque music specifically Handel.”

In it, Will is playing the older Alexander Ashbrook in the second Act when he returns aged 23 or 24: “When he comes back he is a more mature version of Alexander and is a bit more learned but also a bit more taken aback by life and also a bit more depressed by life. Alexander is a virtuoso. He starts off life at Gloucester Cathedral as a treble.

Will Antenbring (contributed pic)

"The play starts with him finding his voice is about to break. He is heir to a massive estate in Gloucester and his love of music is conflicting with his heirdom. For music he would need to spend time away at the cathedral or learning with someone like Handel rather than working on the estate and with the hardships of the estate.

​“I play Alexander in the second Act which means I have quite a comfortable first Act but it's very much an ensemble piece so I'm not just kicking back having a snooze in the dressing room in the first half! I will be taking part in the ensemble pieces and singing.”