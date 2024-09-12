Music lineup announced for 2024 Eastbourne Beer Festival

By Sam Pole
Published 12th Sep 2024, 17:53 BST
The music lineup for October’s Eastbourne Beer Festival has been announced.

Eastbourne Beer Festival is set to bring over 140 cask ales, craft beers, ciders and perries, plus a variety of international bottled beers and wines, specially selected by the local CAMRA team. Take your pick from award winners, local favourites or those with a suitably quirky name.

The 2024 festival will take place in The Winter Garden.

Each Festival session brings guests a variety of entertainment and live music from acoustic to rhythm and blues. With live music and dancing taking place in the Winter Garden.

The music lineup for October’s Eastbourne Beer Festival has been announced. Picture: Vitus Sukocoplaceholder image
The music lineup is as follows:

Friday, October 4: Ultra Sound will provide a high energy performance of classic rock covers from the 1970s onwards.

Saturday, October 5 (day): Blakeley & Lucas combine virtuosic fiddle playing with guitar and outstanding vocals covering a range of well known songs and lively tunes.

Saturday, October 5(day): In a second performance of the session, Ben Maier will perform timeless romance rock inspired by the power ballads of Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen.

Saturday, October 5 (evening): Hot Detroit will get the party started with a selection of Motown, disco and pop hits guaranteed to get you on the dancefloor.

A quiet session will be in place on Thursday, October 3 for seasoned drinkers preferring to sip their way through the selection in a relaxed atmosphere.

In May, both family-friendly sessions and evening events were available over the weekend as visitors were treated to a variety of food stalls for Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea.

