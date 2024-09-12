Music lineup announced for 2024 Eastbourne Beer Festival
Eastbourne Beer Festival is set to bring over 140 cask ales, craft beers, ciders and perries, plus a variety of international bottled beers and wines, specially selected by the local CAMRA team. Take your pick from award winners, local favourites or those with a suitably quirky name.
The 2024 festival will take place in The Winter Garden.
Each Festival session brings guests a variety of entertainment and live music from acoustic to rhythm and blues. With live music and dancing taking place in the Winter Garden.
The music lineup is as follows:
Friday, October 4: Ultra Sound will provide a high energy performance of classic rock covers from the 1970s onwards.
Saturday, October 5 (day): Blakeley & Lucas combine virtuosic fiddle playing with guitar and outstanding vocals covering a range of well known songs and lively tunes.
Saturday, October 5(day): In a second performance of the session, Ben Maier will perform timeless romance rock inspired by the power ballads of Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen.
Saturday, October 5 (evening): Hot Detroit will get the party started with a selection of Motown, disco and pop hits guaranteed to get you on the dancefloor.
A quiet session will be in place on Thursday, October 3 for seasoned drinkers preferring to sip their way through the selection in a relaxed atmosphere.
