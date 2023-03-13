New information to be included in second exhibition detailing the history of West Sussex Constabulary

​​New information researched by a former Worthing policeman will be included in his second exhibition telling the history of West Sussex Constabulary.

Alan Moore, who has been collecting police memorabilia for years, held a successful exhibition in The Old Court Room at The Council House in Chichester last April.

As a result, new information came to light, including details on a former Littlehampton policeman, PC Charles Bullen, who served from April 1857 to July 1873.

There is a lovely link to the previous exhibition, where Alan detailed the time the Chief Constable requested permission for members of the constabulary to grow beards.

Alan Moore with information about his grandparents, Frederick and Ethel Hoare, at his previous West Sussex Contabulary exhibition in Chichester

Now, Alan has details of a letter from the Chief Constable to Mr T Evans, JP at Lyminster, in March 1871. It reads: " My dear Mr Evans, Police Constable Bullen stationed at L’hampton is suffering from some eruption on his chin that renders shaving a great punishment to him. Under these circumstances I have given him permission not to shave. Will you have the kindness to show this letter to the other Magistrates attending the Arundel Bench. Believe me etc. F Montgomerie, Chief Constable."

The county justices of West Sussex began the process of establishing a professional constabulary for the county in January 1857 but prior to the formation of the West Sussex Constabulary, Charles Bullen had been appointed as the police constable for Littlehampton and Wick in 1846 by magistrates of the local bench, who were responsible for law and order at the time.

Alan said: "In April 1857, recruitment and formation of the county police force was the responsibility of the Chief Constable, Captain Montgomerie. He immediately appointed Charles Bullen as a constable in West Sussex Police Force, much to the delight of the local bench, which remained at Littlehampton.

"There were three classes of constable, depending on education and ability. Charles was promoted from 3rd to 2nd class in June 1857. On December 18, 1857, he was promoted again to Police Constable 1st Class."On April 2, 1861, Charles was disciplined by the Chief Constable for losing an item of police property and failing to report the loss to his Superintendent John Bray. He was reduced to PC 2nd class.

"In 1863, a new police station was provided near the railway station in Littlehampton and this was occupied by a police sergeant. Police constables were expected to seek out their own accommodation and it is unknown where Charles Bullen lived.

"On July 4, 1865, he was promoted back to PC 1st Class. On July 4, 1866, the Chief Constable introduced a fourth rank for constables This was known as 'marked 1st Class'. The rank was indicated by the wearing of a chevron on the right cuff of the tunic, just above the wrist. This later became known as the honorary merit stripe. PC Charles Bullen was one of nine officers to be awarded the stripe on its introduction.

"At the Quarter Sessions of the Justices meeting on July 8, 1873, the Chief Constable stated that PC Charles Bullen had been certified as unfit for further police duty. The justices agreed an gratuity of £31 17s per annum."

