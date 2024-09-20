New Paul McCartney and Wings film gets Chichester screening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week at Chichester Cinema marks the first screenings of Kate Winslet helmer, Lee, the story of Lee Miller, the fashion model turned acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue Magazine during the Second World War.

Miller's singular talent resulted in some of the 20th century's most indelible images of war, including the iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler's private bathtub. With a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war, her images display the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Winslet gives a stellar performance.

One Hand Clapping captures another historic moment - the follow-up recording to Band on the Run by Paul McCartney and Wings at Abbey Road Studios in 1974. Originally shot on videotape, this 4k restoration includes a bespoke introduction by McCartney. Recorded over four days, the film includes never-before-seen footage of the band and backyard acoustic sessions of McCartney playing some of his favourite songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who have never seen Miss Saigon in the West end, Chichester Cinema brings the live sell-out event put on at the Prince Edward Theatre for the 25th anniversary. This epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, who is orphaned by war and who falls in love with American GI Chris. Their lives are then torn apart by the fall of Saigon. This spectacular, multi-award-winning production is monumental in scale and a treat to behold on the big screen.

Anne-Marie Flynn