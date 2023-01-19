The traditional Pram Race will return to the town on Monday, April 10.

Town Mayor, Councillor Paul Boswell, announced the return of the Newhaven Pram Race in conjunction with Newhaven Chamber of Commerce.

The event promises a fun-filled family day out, in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charity Havens Community Hub.

Cllr Paul Boswell said: “The Newhaven Pram Race was a regular community event in the 1970s and 1980s and we look forward to seeing as many teams as possible entering, so get together with your friends, make your own pram, dress up – come along and have fun!

"Teams of all ages – over 12 years of age – are welcome. There will be prizes awarded for the best looking pram and team, the fastest pram along the route and the pram which is closest to a secret set time…And the best part….it’s free to enter!”

Racing starts at 12 noon and will follow a winding course along the riverside, starting by the RNLI Boathouse and finishing at the north end of Huggett’s Green.

There will also be a Pimp My Mobility Scooter competition, where entrants are encouraged to decorate their scooters and participate in a parade after the race. A prize will be awarded for the most imaginatively decorated scooter.

Havens Community Hub provides personalised support to local causes and creates partnership projects to meet established community need. Their support helps to to fulfil the potential of good causes, improves skills and helps them to succeed in meeting the needs of the community.