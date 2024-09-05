Did you miss out on Oasis tickets? Don’t worry – you can still hear the band’s hits live as a tribute show comes to Eastbourne.

Oasis Maybe is one of three tribute shows taking place at the Bandstand in the first week of September.

The tribute act will take to the stage tomorrow evening (Friday, September 6) and guarantees to capture the sound, look and feel of the band from the 1994-1997 era, according to VisitEastbourne.

The band will perform tracks from Definitely Maybe and What’s the Story Morning Glory - with a few famous B-sides thrown in for good measure, VisitEastbourne said.

Maybe Oasis tribute act. Photo: VisitEastbourne

A further selection of tribute acts are set to take to the stage over the next week.

On Saturday, September 7, it’s time to pay homage to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons with a Jersey Boys Tribute Show.

On Sunday, September 8, the musical line-up is set to start with the Traditional Afternoon Concert performed by the West Kent Concert Band. This will be followed in the evening by a Beach Boys Tribute Show.

On Wednesday evening (September 11), the 1812 Proms and Fireworks will kick off as usual at 8pm – led by Crawley Millenium Concert.

Tribute tickets for Bandstand performances cost £11.50 for adults in advance, and £9.25 for children. Doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances.

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10 per cent off most ticket prices.

For more information, or to book, visit: EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre, or telephone 01323 410611.