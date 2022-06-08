On farming's annual open day find out about the story behind our food and how farming affects our everyday lives.
Activities range from machinery displays, tractor and trailer rides, through to demonstrations, nature walks and much more.
Home Farm, PO18 0QF
Address: Home Farm Goodwood, West Sussex, PO18 0QF,
Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: noon - 4pm
Booking details: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BPCU
The Green House Sussex, PO22 0AD
Address: The Green House Sussex, Pollards House, Lake Lane, Barnham, West Sussex, PO22 0AD, United Kingdom
Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 10am - 1pm
Event cost: Free
Binsted Nursery, Lake Lane, Barnham, PO22 0AL
Address: Binsted Nursery, Lake Lane, Barnham, West Sussex, PO22 0AL,
Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 11am to 3pm
Event cost: Free
Broomhurst Farm, BN177QQ
Address: Lyminster road, Lyminster Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN177QQ,
Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: noon to 2pm
Booking details: [email protected]
Event cost: Free
Perching Manor Farm, BN5 9LP
Address: Edburton Road Fulking, West Sussex, BN5 9LP,
Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 11am - 3pm
Booking details: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BOUZ
Event cost: Free
South Brockwells Farm, TN22 5QS
Address: Bradfords Lane, Little Horsted, East Sussex, TN22 5QS,
Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 10am - 2pm
Booking details: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-brockwells-farm-open-farm-sunday-tickets-289505277077
Event cost: Entrance fee applies
Allens Farm, TN206JT
Address: Meres Lane, Five Ashes, Mayfield, East Sussex, TN206JT,
Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 11am until 3pm
Booking details: Email Carly on [email protected]
Event cost: Free
Parkwood Farm, BN27 3QL
Address: Upper Dicker, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 3QL, United Kingdom
Date: 1June 12, 2022Time of event: 2pm to 5pm
Booking details: [email protected]
Event cost: Free
Opening on Sunday, July 3
Applesham Farm
Address: COOMBES LANCING, West Sussex, BN15 0RP, United Kingdom
Date: Sunday 3rd July 2022Time of event: 10am - 4 pm
Booking details: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/29541
Event cost: Free entry, but other charges apply