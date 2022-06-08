Open Farm Sunday: What is Open Farm Sunday and where in Sussex is taking part

LEAF Open Farm Sunday takes place across the UK on June 12.

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 4:26 pm

On farming's annual open day find out about the sto­ry behind our food and how farm­ing affects our every­day lives.

Each LEAF Open Farm Sun­day event is unique.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Activ­i­ties range from machin­ery dis­plays, trac­tor and trail­er rides, through to demon­stra­tions, nature walks and much more.

Pig at Home Farm Goodwood

Home Farm, PO18 0QF

Address: Home Farm Goodwood, West Sussex, PO18 0QF,

Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: noon - 4pm

Booking details: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BPCU

The Green House Sussex, PO22 0AD

Address: The Green House Sussex, Pollards House, Lake Lane, Barnham, West Sussex, PO22 0AD, United Kingdom

Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 10am - 1pm

Event cost: Free

Binsted Nursery, Lake Lane, Barnham, PO22 0AL

Address: Binsted Nursery, Lake Lane, Barnham, West Sussex, PO22 0AL,

Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 11am to 3pm

Event cost: Free

Broomhurst Farm, BN177QQ

Address: Lyminster road, Lyminster Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN177QQ,

Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: noon to 2pm

Booking details: [email protected]

Event cost: Free

Perching Manor Farm, BN5 9LP

Address: Edburton Road Fulking, West Sussex, BN5 9LP,

Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 11am - 3pm

Booking details: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BOUZ

Event cost: Free

South Brockwells Farm, TN22 5QS

Address: Bradfords Lane, Little Horsted, East Sussex, TN22 5QS,

Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 10am - 2pm

Booking details: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-brockwells-farm-open-farm-sunday-tickets-289505277077

Event cost: Entrance fee applies

Allens Farm, TN206JT

Address: Meres Lane, Five Ashes, Mayfield, East Sussex, TN206JT,

Date: June 12, 2022Time of event: 11am until 3pm

Booking details: Email Carly on [email protected]

Event cost: Free

Parkwood Farm, BN27 3QL

Address: Upper Dicker, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 3QL, United Kingdom

Date: 1June 12, 2022Time of event: 2pm to 5pm

Booking details: [email protected]

Event cost: Free

Opening on Sunday, July 3

Applesham Farm

Address: COOMBES LANCING, West Sussex, BN15 0RP, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday 3rd July 2022Time of event: 10am - 4 pm

Booking details: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/29541

Event cost: Free entry, but other charges apply

Read More

Read More
Petworth House: Take a look around the Grade I listed country house

HAVE YOU READ: Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers: When it is open, what you will see, and how to book tickets

SussexEast Sussex