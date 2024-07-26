Open Mic Nights and Kids Disco Party Nites return to Eastbourne Bandstand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s summertime and Eastbourne Bandstand sees the welcome addition of two new weekly events to its packed programme of concerts and tribute shows – Open Mic Nites and Kids Summer Disco Party Nights.

On Monday nights from now until the end of August, Open Mic Night will be held at the seafront venue giving local musicians and opportunity to perform on stage. Admission is free to all and bars will be open. Doors open at 6:30pm with music from 7pm until 9:45pm.

Every Tuesday night throughout the summer holidays – from now until the end of August – DJ Jay and DJ Oli will host the Kids Summer Disco Party Nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters and their families can join the party as the DJs play music from the charts with some family favourites.

Bandstand Kids Party Nites

Doors open at 6.30pm and the fun starts at 7pm finishing at approximately 8.30pm. Tickets in advance are £5 for adults and £6 for children. After a number of sell out dates last summer, parents are encouraged to book ahead.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “I am delighted to see the return of both the Open Mic Nights and Kids Disco Party Nights.

“For people looking for something to do on Monday evenings during the summer, they can come along to the Bandstand as we open the stage to local talent. They can grab a drink from the bar and support some of our very own rising stars. Variety is the spice of life, and we never know – we might just catch the next big star performing their first ever gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s time to party on Tuesday nights during the school holidays with DJs Oli and Jay and these evenings promise to be so much fun for all the family, the kids won’t want the summer holidays to come to an end.”