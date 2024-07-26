Open Mic Nights and Kids Disco Party Nites return to Eastbourne Bandstand
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday nights from now until the end of August, Open Mic Night will be held at the seafront venue giving local musicians and opportunity to perform on stage. Admission is free to all and bars will be open. Doors open at 6:30pm with music from 7pm until 9:45pm.
Every Tuesday night throughout the summer holidays – from now until the end of August – DJ Jay and DJ Oli will host the Kids Summer Disco Party Nights.
Youngsters and their families can join the party as the DJs play music from the charts with some family favourites.
Doors open at 6.30pm and the fun starts at 7pm finishing at approximately 8.30pm. Tickets in advance are £5 for adults and £6 for children. After a number of sell out dates last summer, parents are encouraged to book ahead.
An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “I am delighted to see the return of both the Open Mic Nights and Kids Disco Party Nights.
“For people looking for something to do on Monday evenings during the summer, they can come along to the Bandstand as we open the stage to local talent. They can grab a drink from the bar and support some of our very own rising stars. Variety is the spice of life, and we never know – we might just catch the next big star performing their first ever gig.
“It’s time to party on Tuesday nights during the school holidays with DJs Oli and Jay and these evenings promise to be so much fun for all the family, the kids won’t want the summer holidays to come to an end.”
To book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, telephone 01323 410611 or visit the Seafront Office on Lower Parade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.