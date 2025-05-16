This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A National Trust site in Surrey has been named among England's top rated hidden gems.

Spring has brought an unusual amount of dry weather across most of the UK, with most areas seeing far less than their average rainfall.

This has encouraged people to spend more time outdoors – so the experts at Millets have revealed England’s ‘top hidden gems’.

Sam Chadwick, blog author at Millets comments: “In recent years, more people have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors, with hotspots like Mam Tor and Scafell Pike growing in popularity.

View from Box Hill, Surrey National Landscape. (Credit: Google Street View)

"We have compiled a list of England’s best hidden gems, for those who want to avoid the crowds whilst enjoying the outdoors.”

Embleton Bay in Northumberland topped the 15-fold list with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Box Hill in Surrey featured in 14th with a score of 4.5.

Based on the North Downs at The Old Fort in Tadworth, Box Hill offers ‘panoramic views and outstanding ancient woodland’.

The National Trust’s website added: “Box Hill is the perfect place to discover a family walk and explore the Surrey Hills. Forming part of the North Downs, Box Hill has views across the surrounding countryside. It's home to lots of wildlife and plants too, including the Adonis blue butterfly and bee orchid.

“Why not try out one of our walks? There are lots of walks over the hill, which you can download, or collect on site. Whatever the weather and however much time you have, there'll be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Also on the list of the best hidden gems was: Porth Joke in Cornwall; Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire; Barricane Beach in Devon; Kingley Vale in West Sussex; Norsey Wood in Essex; Warburg Nature Reserve in Oxfordshire; Portheras Cove in Cornwall; Lantic Bay in Cornwall; Cardinham Woods in Cornwall; RSPB Hodbarrow Nature Reserve in Cumbria; Forest of Bowland in Lancashire; Runswick Bay in Yorkshire and Heartwood Forest in Hertfordshire.

Sam Chadwick said it is ‘important to be prepared’ if you are visiting any area of the UK this summer.

The outdoor enthusiast added: “Ensuring that you pack a backpack or rucksack with enough food and water, as well as a change of clothes, is vital. It is also a good idea to pack waterproof clothing, as the UK’s weather can be unpredictable.

"Walkers should also wear supportive footwear when visiting sites with uneven and muddy terrain. This helps to reduce the risk of injury, or of tripping over uneven footpaths.

“You must also leave any place you visit exactly as you found it. Take any rubbish and equipment, such as camping chairs or wind breaks, home with you and be respectful of any wildlife and other people around you.”