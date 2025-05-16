A nature reserve near Chichester has been named among England's top rated hidden gems.

Spring has brought an unusual amount of dry weather across most of the UK, with most areas seeing far less than their average rainfall.

This has encouraged people to spend more time outdoors – so the experts at Millets have revealed England’s ‘top hidden gems’.

Sam Chadwick, blog author at Millets comments: “In recent years, more people have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors, with hotspots like Mam Tor and Scafell Pike growing in popularity.

"We have compiled a list of England’s best hidden gems, for those who want to avoid the crowds whilst enjoying the outdoors.”

Embleton Bay in Northumberland topped the list with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Kingley Vale in West Sussex was named the fifth best hidden gem in England with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of 5.

The nature reserve, north of Chichester, is a 204.4-hectare biological Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The Woodland Trust’s website states: “Kingley Vale boasts much to see and explore. It has a grove of ancient trees which are estimated to be amongst the oldest living things in Britain, and one of the finest yew forests in Western Europe.

"The nature reserve is a perfect opportunity to photograph some of the giant twisted trees. There are a number of notable birds, such as green woodpeckers, red kites and buzzard; it's definitely worth keeping an eye out! The terrain can be steep at points, so is not recommended for wheelchairs.”

Also on the 15-fold list of the best hidden gems was: Porth Joke in Cornwall; Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire; Barricane Beach in Devon; Norsey Wood in Essex; Warburg Nature Reserve in Oxfordshire; Portheras Cove in Cornwall; Lantic Bay in Cornwall; Cardinham Woods in Cornwall; RSPB Hodbarrow Nature Reserve in Cumbria; Forest of Bowland in Lancashire; Runswick Bay in Yorkshire; Box Hill in Surrey and Heartwood Forest in Hertfordshire.

Sam Chadwick said it is ‘important to be prepared’ if you are visiting any area of the UK this summer.

The outdoor enthusiast added: “Ensuring that you pack a backpack or rucksack with enough food and water, as well as a change of clothes, is vital. It is also a good idea to pack waterproof clothing, as the UK’s weather can be unpredictable.

"Walkers should also wear supportive footwear when visiting sites with uneven and muddy terrain. This helps to reduce the risk of injury, or of tripping over uneven footpaths.

“You must also leave any place you visit exactly as you found it. Take any rubbish and equipment, such as camping chairs or wind breaks, home with you and be respectful of any wildlife and other people around you.”

Find out more at www.millets.co.uk.