Petworth Christmas Cracker set to bring festive fun
Festive fun will be coming to Petworth with the town’s annual Christmas Cracker event.
Petworth’s Christmas Cracker will be held on Saturday, December 3 in the town centre.
The Christmas Market element of the day is fully booked, with over 70 traders lined up to sell their products to those who attend the event.
Plans are currently underway for the event and traders and charities are booked in to the Christmas Market and a variety of entertainment and stall will be made available for all comers to enjoy.
Petworth’s Town Committee had, earlier this year, asked members of the public to help name the Christmas event in the town.
Petworth Town Council are also currently looking for help marshalling traffic for the event, putting up stalls and helping with general event functions.
If you would like to help out at the Christmas Cracker event contact Petworth Town Council at [email protected]