Petworth’s Christmas Cracker will be held on Saturday, December 3 in the town centre.

The Christmas Market element of the day is fully booked, with over 70 traders lined up to sell their products to those who attend the event.

Plans are currently underway for the event and traders and charities are booked in to the Christmas Market and a variety of entertainment and stall will be made available for all comers to enjoy.

Festive fun will be coming to Petworth with the town’s annual Christmas Cracker event.

Petworth Town Council are also currently looking for help marshalling traffic for the event, putting up stalls and helping with general event functions.