Many of its beaches come top in frequent polls and earlier in the year many were awarded Blue Flags and Seaside-awards.

Blue Flag beaches in Sussex in 2022 were: Brighton Central, Hove Lawns, Marina St Leonards and West Wittering Beach.

Cllr Martin Osborne, co-chair of the tourism, equalities, communities and culture committee at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “We’re delighted that our beaches have been endorsed as among the UK’s best.

“These awards recognise the hard work and dedication of our beach cleaning teams and volunteer groups, our dedicated Seafront Officers and Beach Lifeguard Team who work hard to ensure our seafront and beaches are safe, welcoming and family friendly for the thousands of visitors who flock here each year.”

Blue Flag is an international award presented to well managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for resort services at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Hastings Borough Council is delighted that Marina beach has retained Blue Flag status for another year, and that both Pelham and Marina beaches have been awarded the Seaside Award.

“We are really proud of the quality of Hastings’ beaches, which attract many visitors to the town each year, providing a huge boost to the local economy. We work hard alongside lots of fantastic volunteers to ensure our beaches are kept safe and clean, so it is great to see this work recognised with these awards.

"If you do fancy a trip to enjoy our beautiful beaches, please help us keep them clean by binning your litter or taking it home with you and reporting any litter you see to us at my.hastings.gov.uk”

Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline, in Sussex these were awarded to Worthing Beach, Bognor Regis East, Littlehampton Coastguards, Saltdean Marina, St Leonards-on-sea, Pelham Beach and West Wittering.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Seaside Awards are awarded to the best beaches in the country and the flag is a symbol of quality which ensures visitors are guaranteed to find a clean, safe, attractive and well-managed coastal area.

Cllr David Edwards, chair of Arun District Council’s environment committee, praised the hard work of everyone involved in maintaining the two beaches to such a high level, including the foreshores manager, beach patrols, volunteers, and residents.

He added: “We are delighted to have retained the Seaside Awards and it will be great to see the flags again flying proudly over these two fantastic beaches that are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

“The awards are a real credit to our teams who work tirelessly to keep the beaches clean and well-maintained, but they couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers and residents who will go out of their way to clean up litter left by others because they take pride in where they live.

“It’s looking like staycations will be popular again this year so these awards serve to illustrate how much Arun has to offer anyone looking for a UK holiday destination in 2022.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Seaside Awards celebrate the quality and diversity of England’s coastline.

Formerly called the Quality Coast Award, the scheme is the nationwide standard for the best beaches across the UK.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses. The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

“People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”

Undefined: readMore

1. West Wittering West Wittering has recently been awarded a Blue Flag and Seasde-award. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Marina St Leonards Marina in St Leonards won a Blue Flag and a Seaside-award Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Littlehampton Coastguards The beach in Littlehampton was given a Seaside-Award. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Worthing beach Seaside Award-winning beaches includes Worthing Beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales