Platinum Jubilee: Mid Sussex - here are the events you will not want to miss over the bank holiday weekend

Nymans Big Lunch:

The big lunch event will be held at the popular National Trust site on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 5pm. Bring family, friends and a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in the beautiful gardens. Admission to the picnic is free but normal admission fees apply. For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/83c08789-5f29-40b1-9e19-6a2d7b9c46d2/pages/details

Jubilee Jest comedy night:

This 18+ event is a collaboration between Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and Rangatainment Comedy as they bring guest a night of laughs at the Jubilee Jest comedy night. The event will be held at Cyprus Hall, Burgess Hill, on Friday, June 3 from 7pm.

Burgess Hill Cricket Club:

The Burgess Hill Cricket Club is hosting a Jubilee celebration on Friday, June 3 from 12pm. The event will include a traditional afternoon tea; traditional games such as tug of war, sack races, egg and spoon; and music from the last 70 years.

Burgess Hill Jubilee Fest:

Burgess Hill Town Council is proud to present its five-day festival, celebrating the Queen’s illustrious reign. The Jubilee Fest will run from June 1 to 5 and promises to have fun-packed activities for the entire family. There will be inflatables at Wowzer Wednesday, tile-painting workshops at the arts and crafts sessions and DJ workshops at ‘Skate Fest’. Party in the Park will return with an afternoon of entertainment from local bands, with food provided by Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and a bouncy castle. For the adults there will be the Jubilee Jest Comedy Night, beacon lighting, pipers and so much more. Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/platinum-jubilee/ for more details.

Standen House Big Lunch:

Another National Trust big lunch event will be held at Standen House, East Grinstead, on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 5pm. Bring family, friends and a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in the beautiful gardens. Admission to the picnic is free but normal admission fees apply. For more information please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/05e9874b-3fac-4b68-87ac-e2b55a269102/pages/details

Balcombe Village Picnic in the Park:

The event will mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and is planned for Sunday, June 5, in the recreation ground, from 12pm. The five-piece band The Captain’s Beard has been booked to play from 1pm-3pm. Bring a picnic and enjoy the afternoon of celebrations with family and friends.

Haywards Heath Jubilee Beacons:

This event will start at 9.30pm, with the lighting of the beacon taking place at 9.45pm alongside thousands of communities across the UK and Commonwealth in celebrating the Queen’s 70 year reign. The celebrations will finish with a firework display at 10pm. The event will be held at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath.

Haywards Heath Picnic in the Park:

Bring your own picnic Sunday June 5, 12-4pm with stage performances throughout the afternoon including Real Time, Tanya Rodd, Kids Entertainment, Mark A Wright and Wildhoney.

Twineham CE School Summer Fair:

Twineham School will be celebrating the Jubilee on Saturday, June 11 with a summer fair. There will be a bouncy castle, Punch and Judy, dog show, food stalls, tea and cake. The event will run from 12pm to 3pm and admission is £1.

Plumpton Big Event:

Held on Sunday, June 5, the event includes various activties including a soapbox race, stalls, funfair rides and food. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/haywards%20heath/plumpton-big-event-platinum-jubilee-pageant-celebration-and-soap-box-race/200022091961946

East Grinstead Choir:

East Grinstead Choral Society hit the high notes with their spring concert at St Swithun’s Church which raised more than £140 for Marie Curie. The choir will be performing at East Court Live on Sunday, June 5, entertaining the crowds on the terraces of East Court with show songs, Opera choruses and music to celebrate The coronation. On Saturday, July 2 they will be back at St Swithun’s for a London Jubilee Celebration, part of St Swithun’s Festival of the Arts.

Oak Barn Restaurant and Bar, Burgess Hill:

From Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee where they will be running a quintessentially English themed specials menu alongside the Full A’la Carte Menu.

Orchards Shopping Centre:

The Orchards Centre, Haywards Heath, is hosting a huge celebration on Saturday, June 4, for the Jubilee. The day will include musical entertainment, games, art workshops and a bouncy castle. The Haywards Heath Horticultural Society have got involved to create 33 red, white and blue hanging baskets for the shopping centre. Volunteers are being called to help and money raised by selling the hanging baskets will go to local charities.

For more Mid Sussex events, visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/leisure-sport/whats-on-in-mid-sussex/platinum-jubilee-2022

The rest of West Sussex is also busy organising celebrations for the Jubilee weekend. See below for events further afield:

Horsham Carfax Street Party:

To celebrate the Queen’s 70 year reign, The Capitol is hosting a street party in Horsham Carfax on Friday, June 3. There will be delicious street food, freshly brewed local beer and prizes to be won. Local talent will be performing on the Bandstand throughout the day. The event is from midday to late and free to attend.

Shipley Soapbox Derby:

The community in the parish of Shipley is preparing for its first Soapbox Derby on Friday, June 3 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Competitors will have to navigate their self-propelled, gravity driven creations down the hill in the bid to be the fastest, most impressive or funniest on the day. Spectators are welcome to come and watch the spectacle free of charge, from 11.30am, with parking available.

Henfield 70s concert:

Visit Henfield Hall on Saturday, June 4 from 7pm to 11pm for the 70th Jubilee Jamboree. The evening entertainment includes Rock’n’Roll music from live band The Chargers; two top DJ’s Jivin Jim Dandy and Big Paul Lawrence; and a burlesque performance from The Botanical Bombshell. Tickets are £12 each available in advance or £15 each on the door. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://allevents.in/worthing/the-queens-70th-jubilee-jamboree/200022320986521

Cowfold Picnic in the Park:

Held on Sunday, June 5 from 2pm to 8pm. Bring picnics, blankets and chairs for the community tea party. Ice cream vans, live music, a talent competition and karaoke are just some of the activities on offer at the Cowfold Picnic in the Park.

