Popular West Sussex family attraction set to open fully for Easter
Harbour Park in Littlehampton lets little ones' imaginations run wild and makes for a fun day out for the whole family.
It is the number one thing to do in Sussex if you are planning a family day out by the beach, with rides and attractions designed for families with children between the ages of two to 12.
It’s a great place to gently introduce children to the delights of fun rides and there are great places to eat and traditional arcade games to play in the family arcade.
Harbour Park has opened for the 2024 season today, with just indoor soft play and the arcade available for now.
Selected rides will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm, but the park will be fully ready, with all rides open, on Good Friday from 11am to 6pm.
Enjoy indoor soft play and the arcade next week, from Monday, March 25, to Thursday, March 28, then get set for thrills and spills as the rides open fully for the 2024 season.
Visit www.harbourpark.com for more information and to pre-book wristbands for the rides.
Harbour Park was once known as Smart’s Amusement Park and it is still operated by the family of the great 1960s Circus impresario, Billy Smart.
A brand new attraction for 2024 will be an Escape Room, where young families will be able to step aboard an old pirate ship, seek out the pirate Silver Wolf’s identity and find the hidden treasure to escape.