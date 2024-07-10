Printmakers combine at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary
Spokeswoman Buffy Kimm said: “Exhibiting together for the first time, we are a group of 25 artists from Richmond Printmakers and Southbank Printmakers. We are professional printmakers, promoting and preserving the traditions of printmaking whilst also exploring and embracing new and experimental approaches to making original prints. Our practice covers a wide variety of printmaking techniques including etching, mezzotint, wood cut and engraving, linocut, screenprint, collagraph, monotype, photopolymer gravure and lithograph. This exhibition aims to show how varied and exciting printmaking can be. All the work in the exhibition is original and handprinted. This exhibition will show a collection of our latest work.
“There is no actual theme to our exhibition. We just want to show the breadth of variety in the wonderful field of printmaking. We all have varied backgrounds, some working, some retired, some from artistic backgrounds, some from finance, teaching, television, to name but a few. All of us have a passion for printmaking, for the process, the variety and the excitement.”
Taking part are: Paula Boyd-Barrett – screenprint; June Corpuz – etching; Jane Cradock-Watson - lithino, etching, collagraph; Rebecca Denton - etching, drypoint; Cynthia D’Souza – screenprint; Heather Graham - etching, screen print; Martin Grover – screenprint; Yvonne Guerrier - etching, screen print; Paul Hannon - woodcut, linocut; Libby Jones - screenprint, cyanotype, etching; Buffy Kimm – etching; Jane Lydbury - wood engraving, relief print; Diane Mclellan - lithograph, photopolymer etching; Tim Mitchell - aquatint etching; Loraine Monk - woodcut, etching, linocut; Peg Morris - etching, lithograph, mezzotint, collagraph; Theresa Pateman - drypoint, photo-etching, etching; Fiona Pienkowska - drypoint, linocut; Roya Pourzadi Gilham - etching, linocut, collage; Ros Pritchard - linocut, photopolymer gravure; Sue Ribbans – linocut; Susan Short - woodcut, etching, linocut; Eileen St Julian Bown – screenprint; Jane Stothert - screenprint; and Julie Sullock - etching and screen.