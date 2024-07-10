Printmakers combine at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richmond Printmakers and Southbank Printmakers offer Variations on a Theme at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from July 9-21.

Spokeswoman Buffy Kimm said: “Exhibiting together for the first time, we are a group of 25 artists from Richmond Printmakers and Southbank Printmakers. We are professional printmakers, promoting and preserving the traditions of printmaking whilst also exploring and embracing new and experimental approaches to making original prints. Our practice covers a wide variety of printmaking techniques including etching, mezzotint, wood cut and engraving, linocut, screenprint, collagraph, monotype, photopolymer gravure and lithograph. This exhibition aims to show how varied and exciting printmaking can be. All the work in the exhibition is original and handprinted. This exhibition will show a collection of our latest work.

“There is no actual theme to our exhibition. We just want to show the breadth of variety in the wonderful field of printmaking. We all have varied backgrounds, some working, some retired, some from artistic backgrounds, some from finance, teaching, television, to name but a few. All of us have a passion for printmaking, for the process, the variety and the excitement.”

