King Charles III, Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex, Princess Anne, Princes Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen will be lying in state at Westminster Hall from 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday, September 14) until 6.30am on the day of her funeral, which is taking place on Monday, September 19. During the lying-in-state period the hall will be open for 24 hours a day to allow members of the public to file past the coffin and pay their respects.

The queues are expected to be very long with tight security and limitations on items which will be allowed inside.

Those people planning to visit are also being asked to dress appropriately and will not be allowed to use mobile phones, take photos or film within the security search area or the Palace of Westminster.

How to get there

A large number of people are expected to get the train into London with most people from Sussex arriving via London Victoria or London Bridge.

The nearest tube stations for Westminster Hall are Westminster station (Jubilee, Circle and District lines) and St James’ Park station (Circle and District lines). Victoria station (Victoria, Circle and District lines) is also a short walk away.

Several bus routes pass directly outside the building with buses 11, 24, 148 and 211 the closest and buses 3, 12, 53, 53X, 87, 88, 109, 159 and 453 stopping nearby

If you are planning to drive the building is within the central London Congestion Charge zone with charges in place every day. There are several carparks nearby including Abingdon Street, Horseferry Road, Rochester Row and Semley Place although some closures may be in place depending on how many people travel to London.

Funeral details and where to see the procession

On Monday the funeral, which is being overseen by the Duke of Norfolk, will start at 11am, and at 10.44am that morning the coffin will be taken in a short procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

Among the guests expected will be her family, senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world, as well as representatives from the charities she supported.

Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, which is expected to be lined with thousands of people who wish to pay their respects.

Exact details of the full route are expected to be released by the palace later this week.