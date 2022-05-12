Queen's Platinum Jubilee: All you need to know about events in the Midhurst and Petworth area

Many celebrations will take place in Midhurst and Petworth for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Midhurst will be hosting an official beacon lighting ceremony atop St Ann's Hill on Thursday June 2 at 9pm

On Saturday, June 4 there will also be a celebration in front of the Cowdray ruins.

In Petworth on Thursday, June 2 from 9pm there will be Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens followed by The Leconfield Singers and refreshments by the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.

On Saturday, June 4 from 7pm there will be a Streaming Party from the Palace in Market Square, wonderful food and drinks will be available to purchase.

On Sunday, June 5 from midday until 3pm The BIG Lunch will be in the Market Square with live music, food and lots of fun!

In Tillington on June 2 celebrations will take part at the Tillington Recreation Field from 6pm with a free fun event featuring food, music, games, and drinks available. Events at the celebration will include a Tug of War, Block Art Painting and a Dog Race Event culminating at 9.45pm with a firework display.Anyone wishing to get involved to help should contact Jo Clevely via email at [email protected].

Meanwhile the Cowdray Estate has planted trees as part of the Queen’s Jubilee.The planting is part of an effort by the Estate to ​restore an avenue of oak trees that once grew in the Deer Park on the Estate, and these trees will be enjoyed by future generations for years to come.