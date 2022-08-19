Edit Account-Sign Out
Airbourne 2022 (photo by Madeleine Jenkins, taken 18-08-22)

READERS' PICTURES: Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022

Here are your photos from Airbourne, which is taking place in Eastbourne this weekend (August 18-21).

By India Wentworth
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:43 pm

The free four-day airshow opened on Thursday (August 18) at 12pm and will run until Sunday night (August 21) with a closing firework display at 9pm.

The airshow will feature more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There will also be children’s entertainment and live music on August 19-20.

Sergeant Tom Fuller is the project officer for the RAF village which includes 14 stands to show off a variety of roles and sides to the air force.

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be doing shows like this again. It’s all about positivity, speaking to the public, and showing them how great the air force is.”

Behind the scenes at Airbourne

Behind the scenes photos

1. Airbourne 2022 (photo from Jim Whelan in Old Town, taken 18-08-22)

2. Airbourne 2022 (photo from Alan Fraser, taken 18-08-22)

3. Airbourne 2022 (photo from Alan Fraser, taken 18-08-22)

4. Airbourne 2022 (photo from Alan Fraser, taken 18-08-22)

RAF
