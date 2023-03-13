The world-famous Red Arrows will return to the skies of Eastbourne at Airbourne 2023.

Eastbourne’s international airshow will return August 17-20.

The Red Arrows will also be joined by - the RAF’s Typhoon fast jet, the versatile RAF Tutor T1, and the historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free seafront airshow regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors across the two-mile display line and this year will celebrate its 29th year. Fans can look forward to a total of 15 RAF flying displays across all four days of the airshow. Other aerobatic displays, including helicopters, will be announced over the coming months, along with details of the ground displays.

Most Popular

Red Arrows to return to Eastbourne for Airbourne 2023 (photo by Claire Hartley)

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “To receive 15 RAF flying displays over the four days already is phenomenal news. Now the work begins on confirming the rest of the flying programme with more fast jets, historic aircraft, helicopters and parachute displays to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As last year, we can only book these displays with enough financial support from businesses and airshow fans, so I would urge everyone to support the show in any way they can – from joining the Supporters Club to booking airshow seating, sponsoring a flying display and much more.”

Airshow fans can support the show now by joining the Airbourne Supporters Club. You can also book exclusive seating at the Bandstand, or support with a one-off donation or join as an Airbourne Ambassador.

Businesses can support the show through sponsorship, programme advertising, trade space, big screen advertising, Radio Airbourne advertising, banners and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Arrows to return to Eastbourne for Airbourne 2023 (photo by Claire Hartley)

Advertisement Hide Ad