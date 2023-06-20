Rogate’s popular Pumpkin Patch is back – with tickets now on sale and available to book.

The annual pumpkin-themed outdoors event will open every day from October 13 through to October 29 at the family-run location off the A272.

More than a pick your own patch, Rogate Pumpkin Patch is a wonderful world of everything spooky and pumpkin with areas designed for imaginative play, games, food stalls and fun.

You can also enjoy a number of themed areas from Merlin’s Wood to Dracula’s Estate, rides, face painting and the pumpkin garden where there is an array of different colours and sizes of squashes and gourds..

Rogate Pumpkin Patch is back. Family fun at Rogate.

Off peak tickets are perfect for pre-schoolers and eldery family members from Friday, October 13 until Friday, October 20.

Or you can visit during half term week which is from Saturday, October 21 until Sunday, October 29.

The pumpkin patch is located on the A272, half way between Midhurst and Petersfield, half a mile east of Rogate village, GU31 5EG.

In a statement pumpkin patch owners Sophie and Pete Davey had previously said: “Our ethos is based around creating a wonderful day out for pumpkin pickers of all ages, which is a sustainable and authentic experience.

"Our local multi-talented creative team, who are all local friends, young adults and family, reuse and recycle materials to create all the attractions and unique installations for the event.

“We are very fortunate to list in such a beautiful area and giving children the opportunity to be outside and sharing what we see everyday is our passion”.

Tickets are pre sold in time slots and cost £7 each, with under twos entering for free.

To book visit https://rogatepumpkinpatch.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/

