The new exhibition, Royal Littlehampton, launched on March 12 and will run until June 6 at the museum, looking back at some of the town’s tea parties, street parties and festive concerts of the past.

Records show that for the past 200 years, residents in Littlehampton have rejoiced when a new King or Queen has come to the throne, or celebrated a milestone like a jubilee or wedding.

Royal memorabilia from Queen Elizabeth and past British monarchs

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “As we approach our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it is fascinating to take a look back at how our predecessors celebrated such events. This exhibition is a wonderful glimpse into the town’s past as we get ready to celebrate the present.”

Using material from the archives and the museum’s fantastic collection of photographs, the exhibition paints a picture of the town’s long history of seaside celebrations.

Visitors are invited to think about what they would do if they were royal for the day, there is a children’s activity table and a fun corgi hunt around the gallery.

Share any memories of Queen Elizabeth’s previous jubilees to be part of a special online exhibition, due to be released for the official Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Find out about five Kings and Queens and how Littlehampton has celebrated their big moments

Littlehampton Museum, at Manor House, in Church Street, is open Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm and Saturday 10.30am to 4.30pm.

