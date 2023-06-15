NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

RSPCA hosts Pawsome Paddle for animal lovers in West Sussex as part of its One Fun Day celebrations

Animal lovers are invited to join the RSPCA for a Pawsome Paddle to Shoreham at part of its One Fun Day celebrations across England and Wales.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST

Dozens of events will be happening simultaneously in a bid to raise much-needed funds for charity’s network of branches and animal centres and help all of the animals in its care.

Jo Hockley from the Sussex North and Brighton Branch branch said: “Join us with your standup paddleboard, canoe or kayak for our 7km (4.3 miles) Pawsome Paddle on June 17 at 1pm. We will be launching a flotilla of animal lovers down the River Adur to raise money for the animals in our care at RSPCA Brighton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's up to you what you wear - clothes, wetsuits or fancy dress are fine. But we recommend gloves, hats and boots to keep your extremities warm.”

Most Popular
    The RSPCA is holding One Fun Day celebrations across England and WalesThe RSPCA is holding One Fun Day celebrations across England and Wales
    The RSPCA is holding One Fun Day celebrations across England and Wales

    The event starts at 1pm from The Kings Head pub in High Street, Upper Beeding.

    This is a sponsored event, so paddlers are encouraged to create their own sponsorship page. More information is available at register.enthuse.com/ps/event/PawsomePaddle

    Related topics:RSPCAShorehamEnglandWales