Dozens of events will be happening simultaneously in a bid to raise much-needed funds for charity’s network of branches and animal centres and help all of the animals in its care.
Jo Hockley from the Sussex North and Brighton Branch branch said: “Join us with your standup paddleboard, canoe or kayak for our 7km (4.3 miles) Pawsome Paddle on June 17 at 1pm. We will be launching a flotilla of animal lovers down the River Adur to raise money for the animals in our care at RSPCA Brighton.
"It's up to you what you wear - clothes, wetsuits or fancy dress are fine. But we recommend gloves, hats and boots to keep your extremities warm.”
The event starts at 1pm from The Kings Head pub in High Street, Upper Beeding.
This is a sponsored event, so paddlers are encouraged to create their own sponsorship page. More information is available at register.enthuse.com/ps/event/PawsomePaddle