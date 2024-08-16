Sam Wu Is NOT Afraid Of Ghosts promises summer fun at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Liu is the Sam Wu of the title in Sam Wu Is NOT Afraid Of Ghosts as it heads to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from August 22-25.

It’s his first time with Polka Theatre, his first time in a children’s show and his first time in Worthing – and all in a part he simply had to get.

“I got the audition through my agent and when I saw the name in the show I thought if I don't get this, then I am clearly getting something wrong! And then I read the script and I just immediately identified with him so much. His name is so close to mine but he is also very much like what I was like when I was a kid. He's full of energy and a bit of a scaredy cat but doesn't want to be scared. But he is just a ball of high energy. I'm not like him completely but I just found that I completely got him when I read it and understood where he was coming from. And I wasn't being arrogant but I was just thinking ‘Well, who else are you going to hire?’ and luckily the director agreed. And it's been such a joy to work on. It's very demanding and it's very physical. I don't really leave the stage at all and at the end of the show I’m dripping in sweat, a wet mess covered in flour! It's a pretty messy show!”

Recommended for ages six-12 years and lasting 60 minutes, it tells of Sam Wu who is NOT a scaredy-cat… except he is. When a trip to the Space Museum goes terrifyingly wrong, Sam begins a mission to prove to everyone that he is a fearless space adventurer…

Adapted for stage from Kevin and Katie Tsang’s best-selling book, it’s a chance to join Sam and his deadly pet snake sidekick as he faces his fears and tries to defeat the Ghost King once and for all.

“Sam says he's definitely not scared but it's the classic he doth protest too much. The book is based on a series of books that all tell the story of this Chinese boy Sam Wu who is very energetic and very enthusiastic and he loves space. He is obsessed with this 80s sci-fi show but he has his fears and he is nervous and he wants to fit in and then there is this incident on a school trip to a Space Museum. He gets teased and bullied but he then goes on a mission to prove to the school and to his friends and to himself that he is not afraid and that he is like the spaceman superhero that he idolises. He starts off trying to prove that is not afraid but he realises that it is OK to be afraid but actually he is incredibly brave. He is embarrassed by the incident and he gets called nicknames but he confronts his fears. He faces his fears and it is a really lovely story.”

It is Sam’s first dive into children's theatre: “And I would definitely love to do more. I really, really would. I have always loved big comedy. It is still truthful but it's very big and heightened. I just love doing it, and the great thing is that the audiences are just so engaged.”

Tickets for Sam Wu Is NOT Afraid Of Ghosts are available from Worthing Theatres box office by phone and online.