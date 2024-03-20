See lambing at Sussex farm this spring and enjoy a tractor ride around the farm

The annual lambing season is always hugely popular, with the option to feed the lambs and tour the farm on a tractor ride.

Booking for Coombes Farm Tours: Spring Lambing 2024 can be made until Sunday, April 14, via coombes.co.uk/lambing at £6 adults, £4 children.

There are also Sussex cows calving at Church Farm in Coombes at the same time, so could be lucky and see both lambs and calves being born.

Book an arrival time but then you are welcome to stay on as long as you wish, subject to closing time.

Tractor rides are weather dependent and cost £4 on the day.

1 . Lambing time More than 1,200 lambs are expected at Coombes Farm near Lancing this spring and families are invited to visit to see them Photo: Eddie Mitchell

