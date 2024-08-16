Shanay Holmes is Nancy in Chichester Festival Theatre's Oliver! this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Shanay Holmes says, everyone knows a Nancy in life – “that person that so much wants to be loved that she gives herself to everything and to everyone to the detriment of herself.”

The show is Oliver! and Shanay is delighted that Nancy will be her Chichester Festival Theatre debut this summer (Monday, July 8-Saturday, September 7).

“She gives so much and that makes her very vulnerable. And I think there's probably nobody that doesn't know a Nancy, somebody that makes such sacrifices and tries so hard to make other people feel good and make others feel better than they are. She is such an amazing character to play. When you understand the history of domestic violence and the patterns within the play, you realise that she is a survivor. It is her nature. She's been on the streets probably from the age of five but she creates her own world where she can still seek some happiness even though things are really bad and until the end she is someone that is really willing to fight. She is not subservient to Bill and she certainly tries to fight for Oliver.”

Of course hers is a deeply tragic story: “But you just have to play it in the moment. And what makes it so heartbreaking for the audience to watch is that these are the parts of her character that make her so human.”

Shanay Holmes as Nancy and Billy Jenkins as The Artful Dodger – pic by Johan Persson

This is a production which will bring out the complexities: “Bill is actually very complicated as well. He is usually seen as a very linear supervillain but there's more to him than that. But what happens is terrible and I've done so much research looking into domestic violence and also looking at what women have had to put up with within their life experience and I do think that I can really relate to Nancy.” Shanay’s own mother was a single parent: “And she too would give absolutely everything.”

The production is one that comes with a huge legacy and huge expectation: “I think Oliver! is fantastic because you just can't think of anybody that doesn't have a connection or relationship with the show in some way, and I think that's really quite rare. It talks to people of all ages and it's timeless. It's a great British musical. There's so many anthems. You can't pick your favourite songs. They're all so great and they're also beloved, and that’s a main attraction but I think a huge attraction too is that storyline.

“It's the concept of children, how we treat our children, that you can judge a society by how it behaves towards its children. People say why bring Oliver! back now but if you look at what Charles Dickens wrote and what Lionel Bart did with the story, I think that you can feel that this is so current still that it almost doesn't feel like a revival. It is how about how we treat children and that is absolutely so crucial.”

Theatre includes Ellen in Miss Saigon (Sheffield Theatres); Cindy Breakspeare in Get Up Stand Up! (Lyric Theatre); Laura in High Fidelity (Turbine Theatre); Marian in The Bridges of Madison County (Menier Chocolate Factory); and narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Kilworth House Theatre).