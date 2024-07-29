Shoreham Methodist Church’s annual Arts and Crafts Festival returns
The festival opens on Saturday, August 3, at 9.30am and runs until Sunday, August 11.
Margaret Bedwell from the organising committee said: “The festival has a long tradition of welcoming new artists and craftspeople as well as old friends who come every year. There will be something for all tastes, among the exhibits which fill the church and hall.
"This year we have decided to specify three charities – Turning Tides, the local homeless charity, and the two local foodbanks, to which to donate our profits. This is so we can donate a substantial amount to each charity but depending on the success of the event, other charities can be added.
"Regular visitors will meet Deborah Fleming, whose individual mixed media works are sure to enhance the décor of any home. Other crafts being exhibited include unique glasswork, individually carved cups and vases, jewellery, sea glass pictures and needlework gifts. It is not too early to find a Christmas gift for that special friend who seems to have everything.”
On both Saturdays there will be live musical performances. On August 3, there will be a performance by a local banjo Group and the following Saturday, the church will host a varied performance by Lynda Lyne, a versatile singer / musician who will be performing with her equally-talented daughter, followed by the well known and lively women’s choir Coastline Harmony, who will provide a complete change of mood.”
The exhibition will be open 9.30am to 4pm Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm Sundays and 10.30am to 1.30pm each week day. Refreshments will be available in the church parlour.