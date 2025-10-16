Showcase of classic cars to feature in Midhurst festival

The festival will see headline concerts, fringe performances, and culinary experiences taking place across the town

As excitement builds for the inaugural Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival from November 14–16, organisers have announced another eye-catching addition to the weekend: a curated showcase of classic cars that will line Midhurst’s streets throughout the festival.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display – supported by Mortimers Prestige Cars, one of the region’s most established Porsche specialists – will bring an extra layer of atmosphere to the three-day celebration, evoking the glamour and spirit of the jazz and blues golden age.

Festival director Adam Page said: “We wanted to capture that timeless feeling – think the golden age of jazz and blues in Paris, New York, Chicago – when jazz, elegance and great engineering all shared the same stage. Having these beautiful machines in town alongside the music, food and energy of the festival will make Midhurst feel alive in a way that’s completely unique. We’re calling on classic car owners to join us and help complete the picture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the weekend, selected vehicles will be displayed in stewarded bays on the High Street and in a dedicated showcase area in the main town car park, offering festivalgoers the chance to enjoy close-up views of motoring history while soaking up the sounds of headline acts including The Vince Dunn Orchestra, Binker Golding Quartet, and Robin Bibi – the blues guitarist whose career has seen collaborations with legends such as Robert Plant and Jimmy Page.

Classic car owners are now invited to apply for a display slot via the festival website. Each chosen participant will receive 50 per cent off festival tickets for the day of display, plus the chance to feature in festival photography and social media spotlights across the weekend.

The curated display slots run 11:00–16:00 on Saturday, November 15, or Sunday, November 16, and spaces are limited. For full details and to apply to display your vehicle, visit: www.midhurstjazzandblues.com/classic-car

You can explore the full line-up and book tickets here: midhurstjazzandblues.com/lineup-tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director Adam Page added: “Vintage and classic cars are part of Midhurst’s DNA. This event has always been about blending the best of culture, creativity and community - and what better symbol of that than a classic car? Mortimers’ support has been fantastic, and we can’t wait to see these cars gleaming under the autumn light as the town fills with music. It’s going to be something special.”

The festival will see headline concerts, fringe performances, and culinary experiences taking place across the town.