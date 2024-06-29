Ska, Girl Power and the Sounds of Bublé set to light up Eastbourne

Michael Bublé will be brought to life by Michael Appleton (contributed pic)

Ska, Girl Power and the Sounds of Bublé will all be celebrated at Eastbourne Bandstand this July.

The shows are all taking place alongside the iconic 1812 Proms & Firework Night at the seafront venue.

A spokesman said: “The music line up starts on the evening of Friday, July 12 with a ska tribute show when The Skatonics take to the stage. The Skatonics pride themselves on an authentic look and sound and with sharply dressed tonic suits, pork pies and loafers, it matches the tight energetic sets they perform to loyal followers. The audience can expect to hear most of the hits from the bands of the 2 Tone era as well as some older Trojan ska classics and a few numbers the band have given their little Ska twist to. The nine-piece band is rapidly becoming one of the must-see Ska bands in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Girl Power comes to the Bandstand on Saturday, July 13 with music lovers invited to Spice Up Your Life for one evening by joining Baby, Scary, Posh, Ginger and Sporty Spice. Celebrating the era of Girl Power, this fantastic show features smash hits like Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Viva Forever and other hits which helped make the Spice Girls one of the most iconic 90s girl bands. With distinctive dance routines, full costume changes, live vocals with harmonies and a chance to meet and greet the act, it’s a throwback 90s night not to be missed.

“On Sunday, July 14, the Simply Red Tribute Show stars amazing sound-alike Red Mick, a superb tribute artist whose visual and vocal likeness to Mick Hucknall is really quite extraordinary. Hucknall’s voice cannot be the easiest to impersonate but tribute king Red Mick is nothing short of stunning in terms of vocal quality with a set that includes A New Flame, Money’s Too Tight to Mention, Stars and Holding Back the Years. In a highly polished performance, Red Mick does Mick Hucknall full justice.

“Eastbourne’s Beach Life Music and Food Festival also takes place at the Bandstand on July 13-14 from 11am to 5pm with a packed all-day line up of local artists ready to celebrate summer. Entry is free until 5pm with no ticket required.

“East Sussex Concert Band will take part in the 1812 Proms & Firework Night on Wednesday, July 17. The performance is a truly iconic tradition consisting of a culmination of concert music ending triumphantly with traditional proms favourites and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture accompanied by a spectacular firework display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sounds of one of the world’s leading entertainers Michael Bublé will be brought to life by Michael Appleton at Thursday night’s Tribute Show on July 18. In this show, Michael will be featuring many of Bublé’s greatest hits including Everything, Sway, Lost, Haven’t Met You Yet, Feeling Good and many more.”

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Eastbourne Visitor Centre, or telephone 01323 410611.