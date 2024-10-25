Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s some fright-fully good fun in store at Halloween events in Eastbourne in 2024.

With Halloween coming, residents will be able to get into the spooky spirit in Eastbourne with many events and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Here are some of the events in the town this Halloween:

Spooky Letter Hunt in the Beacon:

Shops and leisure outlets in The Beacon are taking part in a spooky letter hunt on the weekend of November 2 and 3.

The letters spell a word associated with Halloween and will be on display in shop windows including Primark, Lush and Wimpy.

The trail has been organised by Kerrie Page of jewellers H. Samuel and participation is through a small donation, with a request that competitors dress up in a spooky costume.

All funds raised go to Young Lives Versus Cancer, a charity that H. Samuel has supported for many years.

To enter the fun competition, head to H. Samuel for the entry form. Letters will be on display at:

Clarks, Card factory, Primark, Lush, Greggs, Pearls bubble tea, Crew clothing, Sports direct, Wimpy and Ninja Arena.

Find the spooky letters through a series of clues, crack the code by working out the word it spells, then head back to H. Samuel for your goodie bag and a colouring sheet to enter a prize draw to win a hamper.

Halloween Party at Old Town Rec:

From 3pm on Sunday, November 3 a Halloween Party will be held at the First Serve in Old Town.

Guests are invited to take part in a disco, fancy dress competition, apple bobbing, guess the name as well as enjoy Halloween themed food and drink.

Spooky Disco:

On Halloween from 5pm to 7pm a Spooky Disco will be held at the Tennis Cafe.

The café will be open with food, drinks, and lots of mulled wine for the grown-ups and will offer prizes to the best costumes on the night.

Halloween Weekender at Eastbourne Cocktail Club: On October 25 and 26 there will be a trick or treat shot hunt as well as a £50 bar tab prize for the best dressed on both nights.

Halloween Party at Garden Bar

From 9pm on October 26, live music from Stereo Kings will kick off the Halloween weekend at the Garden Bar.

The bar will be fully decorated and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Halloween Party at Drop in the Ocean:

Drop in the Ocean will have themed drinks that promise to be ‘hauntingly delicious’ alongside live music all night.

Halloween Party at Temple Bar:

Four nights of Halloween will be held at Temple Bar on October 26 and 31 as well as November 1 and 2 which includes drink deals, Halloween blood shots, decorations, and competitions for the best dressed.

Joy Bar:

From October 31 to November 3 there will be drink deals on each night, prizes for the best dressed and a live DJ.

Halloween Spooky Night at The Belgian Cafe:

From 9pm to 11pm on November 1, head to The Belgian Cafe for a Halloween party and enjoy ‘delicious food, enchanting potions, trick-or-treating, and a lively disco’ for a night of fun.

Annual Halloween Party at the Crown & Anchor:

From 9pm on November 1 there will be live music from the Sherbert Fountains as well as a £50 prize for the best Halloween costume.

Halloween Day Rave at Cameo

From 9pm to 10pm, over 25’s will be able to enjoy the best of dance music from the 90’s and 00’s and fancy dress is welcome on the evening,

Silent Halloween Disco at Temple Bar:

On November 2 from 10pm to 3am a silent disco will be held at the bar where guests can buy headphones for £5 and enjoy three DJ channels to listen to.

Fancy dress is encouraged and there are drink deals all night.

Halloween Party at The Bandstand:

The Halloween Party at Eastbourne Bandstand promises a spooky yet fun-filled afternoon for kids. Hosted by The Zoots, this event will feature the band dressed in Halloween costumes, creating a lively atmosphere with dancing and singing. The party is designed to provide an enjoyable Halloween experience for children, making it an ideal family-friendly activity during the October half term.