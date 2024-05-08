Strong line-up for 2024 Petworth Festival
Artistic director Stewart Collins said: “We genuinely hope that this description accurately represents what we do in and around Petworth each year. There is much that is new this year, not least our look and feel, but the essence of the Petworth Festival is unchanged: if it’s on at the festival, it will be of the highest quality whatever the genre. We look forward to seeing you in June, July and – of course – in October when our focus again turns to the world of written word.”
Coming up in the June edition are: May 31, 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Ella Sings Ellington (jazz)
June 1, 12pm, St Mary’s, Julian Lloyd Webber – Travels With My Cello (speech); and 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Catrin Finch (harp) and Aoife Ní Bhriain (violin).
As for the summer festival, it begins on July 10 at 11.15am, Lec Hall, Kevis House Gallery event – Rhythm & Blue; 7.30pm, St Mary’s Festival Service – speaker Kate Mosse
July 11, 12pm, Cath Church, Heather Brooks (harp); 7.30pm St Mary’s, Liza Pulman/Joe Stilgoe – A Couple of Swells; 7.45pm, Lec Hall, The Fugitives (trad/folk).
July 12, 12pm, Tillington, Royal Academy of Music Lunchtimes: Solis Brass Trio; 5pm Graffham, Royal Academy of Music Teatimes: Solis Brass Trio; 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Boris Giltburg (piano); 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Martin Harley (blues guitar)
July 13, 2.30pm, tbc, Festival Walk; 12pm, St Mary’s, West Sussex Music Youth Choir; 7.30pm, Champs Hill, Tim Garland/Jason Rebello (jazz); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Joanna MacGregor (piano)/Brighton Philharmonic.
July 14, 3pm, Coultershaw, Five Children & It (family theatre); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Genesis, Sixteen (choral).
July 15, 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Alice Coote (mezzo-soprano)/Roger Vignoles (piano).
July 16, 12pm, St Mary’s, Royal Academy of Music Lunchtimes: Kira Frolu (piano); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Rachel Podger (violin) & Brecon Baroque; 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Keith James – The Music of Yusuf ‘Cat’ Stevens.
July 17, 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Jay Rayner Sextet (jazz); 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Ranagri (trad/folk).
July 18, 11.15am, St Mary’s, Mario Bakuna (world); 7.30pm, Stables, The Wonder of Stevie.
July 19, 12pm, Lec Hall, Royal Academy of Music Lunchtimes: Slate String Quartet; 7.30pm, Stables, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours with the TransAtlantic Ensemble; 7.30pm, Champs Hill, Fenella Humphreys (violin), Nicola Eimer (piano) & Leah Broad (speaker) – Lost Voices.
July 20, 1pm, Stables, The World at One/N’famady Kouyate (world); 6pm, Stables, Jazz in the Stables.
July 21, 2.30pm, Lec Hall, Marcel Lucont/Les Enfants Terribles (family); 6pm, Lec Hall, Marcel Lucont’s Whine List (comedy); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Alim Beisembayev (piano).
July 22, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Abel Selaocoe (cello).
July 23, 12pm/2.30pm Sofas & Stuff, Delia Stevens (percussion) & Will Pound (harmonica); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Sacconi Quartet/Ben Goldschneider (French horn); 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Gonora Sounds (world).
July 24, 7.30pm, MRC ‘Aretha Franklin’ with Vanessa Haynes of Incognito; 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Luke Wright - JOY (comedy/poet).
July 25, 11.15pm, Lec Hall, Hannah Sanders (vocals) & Ben Savage (guitar); 7.30pm, MRC Roachford; 7.30pm, Champs Hill, Claire Booth (soprano)/Jâms Coleman (piano) – Cabaret;
July 26, 7.30pm, MRC, Mark Watson/Mark Simmons (comedy); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Leeds International Piano Competition: Ariel Lanyi.
July 27, 12pm, Easebourne, Connaught Brass; 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Lizzie Ball/James Pearson – Rhapsody in Light Blue.