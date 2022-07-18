Summer fun for all the family is planned at Chichester Canal

The Chichester Ship Canal Trust, the volunteer-led, self-funded charity behind the canal, is welcoming families of all ages to join in with a number of special events on Monday, July 25, from 10am – 3pm, taking place poutside the the Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin.

Children are invited to take part in crafts and activities, which also includes making insect hats, masks, peg butterflies and spring bugs.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no charge for the activities, although donations to the Trust are welcome, and no booking is needed though parents and carers are asked to remain with their children at all times.

Family of swans at Chichester Canal

Celia Javan, community team lead volunteer, said: “Our family friendly events are proving really popular. The canal is a Local Wildlife Site and offers unique habitat for wildlife.

"This month’s theme is around butterflies, which is highly topical as the annual Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count is running till 7th August, and we’re encouraging visitors to the canal to take part.’

Chichester Canal is also home this summer to a family of swans with a record-breaking nine cygnets.

As well as the organised activities the family friendly waterside café will be open all day and the popular boat trips are running through the summer holidays with booking in advance recommended.

The Chichester Ship Canal Trust offers seasonal row-boat hire, canoe and SUP licences, accessible towpath walks and family activities.