1. Family Fun days, South Downs Planetarium, Chichester

On July 30 and 31 South Downs Planetarium is hosting a family fun day. There will be interactive games, puzzles and learning activities. You can discover Artemis, NASA's next mission to the moon and learn about our moon and planets. There is also the opportunity to touch a real meteorite. Booking is advised. Picture courtesy of the South Downs Planetarium

Photo: South Downs Planetarium