Sussex and Surrey lidos among the most popular in the UK

Lidos in Sussex and Surrey have been named among the most popular in the UK, according to new data.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is full of dreamy lidos, and with spring finally making an appearance, there’s no better excuse to grab your swimsuit.

Whether you’re in it for the laps or just after a sunny spot to lounge poolside, outdoor swims are officially back on the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But which outdoor pools are the most popular across the country?

Saltdean Lido ranks among the most popular lidos in the UK. Pictures courtesy of Google

With temperatures rising, the team at Betway Casino has analysed social data from Instagram alongside Google search volume to reveal the world's most popular lidos in the UK.

Open year-round, Brockwell Lido has been crowned the UK’s most popular lido.

Situated in South London, it’s been welcoming swimmers since 1937 and has since become a full-service fitness destination, featuring a gym, exercise classes, and a yoga studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been tagged 15,300 times on Instagram and searched over 397,000 times annually.

Guildford Lido was also named among the nation's favourites

In second place is London Fields Lido, located in Hackney. This 50-metre Olympic-sized, heated outdoor pool is also open throughout the year.

It holds the title of the UK’s most searched-for lido, with 486,000 annual searches, and has 6,503 Instagram tags under #londonfieldslido.

Rounding out the top three is Tooting Bec Lido, also in London. Known as the largest freshwater lido in the UK, it has been in operation since 1906.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open all year, it attracts over 397,000 annual searches and has 8,622 Instagram tags.

Thames Lido in Reading and Saltdean Lido in Sussex take fourth and fifth place, with 4,220 and 4,420 Instagram tags respectively, and search volumes of 397,200 and 266,400 per year.

Jubilee Pool, ranking sixth, stands out as the UK’s second most Instagrammed lido after Brockwell, with 9,303 tagged posts.

Guildford Lido, in Surrey, takes ninth place, with 1,740 annual searches and 177,600 Instagram tags.