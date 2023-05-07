A group dog walk and best-dressed competition is taking place tomorrow (Monday, May 8) all in aid of charity.

The Big Walk, which will take place on the seafront, is part of several nationwide events hosted by The Cinnamon Trust as part of ‘The Big Help Out’.

Participants are asked to meet at the event stall on the Western Lawns, which will be decorated with bunting, at 10.30am to start the walk at 11am.

Residents will then walk along the lower promenade to Holywell, before returning to the start point next to the Eastbourne Eye.

As well as the Big Walk, there will also be a raffle and a best-dressed dog contest with a whole range of prizes to be won.

The first place winner will receive a voucher for a bath and blowdry at The Groom Room at Pets at Home; second place will win a premium Cinnamon Trust goody bag; third place will win a £15 voucher for Two Jays Pet Store in Eastbourne Old Town, and fourth place will win a £10 voucher for the store.

Organiser Kelly Wright said: "Join in the fun by entering the best-dressed dog contest and learn more about this amazing charity that supports the elderly and terminally-ill pet owners so that they can keep their pets at home and also offers both short & long-term fostering of cats and dogs.

“We hope any of you with dogs who enjoy showing off their stylish wardrobes will join in the fun!

"Accessories count as being dressed too! Anything goes, as long as the dogs are happy and the outfit choices are safe and don't cause any suffering.

“Visit our event team at the stall on the Western Lawns, Eastbourne Seafront to enter and join in the fun while raising money for our amazing charity that does such meaningful work in the local community!"

There is a minimum entry fee of £2 for the event with all proceeds going to The Cinnamon Trust. Click here to donate.

