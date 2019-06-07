Sussex Express entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, June 7-13

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

COMEDY

THE MAYDAYS: 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

MORE FYAH!! – MAASAI WARRIOR SPECIAL: 11pm, £7.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – The Song Diaries: 6.45pm, £32.50, £39.00, £52.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With Full Orchestra and Band. Plus support Alice Jemima. The renowned singer will perform orchestral versions of her hits.

STAGE

Avenue Q: Until Saturday, June 8. Friday 5pm, 8.30pm. Saturday 2.30pm. Tickets from £15.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

Seaford Musical Theatre presents Sister Act: 7.30pm and 2.30pm, Barn Theatre, Seaford June 7-9 and June 13-15. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre or in person at Seaford Tourist Information Centre.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

COMEDY

SCOTT CAPURRO IS SO OVER THE RAINBOW: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind Tour, 8pm, £28.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Plus special guest Lennon Stella.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

GIGS

Peter Bruntnell: With BJ Cole with support from Sophia Marshall. 7.30pm, £12, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

Rich Hall: 8pm, tickets from 8pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and a hilarious, foot-stomping good time to be had by all.

STAGE

MEANING SPOTLIGHT – ANAND GIRIDHARADAS: 7pm (book and ticket £25.50), The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801, theoldmarket.com.

VICTORIOUS: £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A joyful and poignant musical tribute to the late, great Victoria Wood – devised and performed by Hannah Brackenbury.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

GIGS

Kelly Jones: Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day. plus special guest The Wind, plus The Wave. 7pm, £48, £52.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709.

LA LUNE – TILL MY RIBS HURT – EP LAUNCH: 7.30pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. This 20 year-old, London-born singer-songwriter and producer has been releasing music with a DIY ethos since she was 18.

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

COMEDY

JERRY SADOWITZ – MAKE COMEDY GRATE AGAIN: 8pm, £22.50, Komedia, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

Little Miss Sunshine: Tuesday to Saturday, June 11-15, 7.45pm (Sat mat 2.30pm), tickets £13, heatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Based on the Oscar-winning film.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

COMEDY

AN EVENING WITH GILL SIMS: 7.30pm, £15 (show and thre side dishes £26.50), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

BIMM LIVE SHOWCASE: 7pm, £2 (on the door only), The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801, theoldmarket.com. BIMM Brighton hosts an evening of entertainment to celebrate an amazing academic year at the college.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

COMEDY

CHRIS MCCAUSLAND – SPEAKY BLINDER: 8pm, £10-£12, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

Nerd Nite 60 – COMICS, CONSERVATION, AERODYNAMICS: 8pm, £3-£4, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230, www.rialtotheatre.co.uk. Speakers include Dr Muna Al-jawad, Dr Mika Peck and Eric De Golier.

CINEMA

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sun & Mon 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Late Night (15) Fri 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 2.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 6.15, 8.30; Mon 3.00, 6.00, 8.15; Tue 2.15, 5.45, 8.15; Wed 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Thu 3.45, 6.15, 8.30; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Gloria Bell (15) Fri 3.30, 5.45; Sat 3.45, 5.45; Sun 3.45, 8.45; Mon 3.15, 5.45; Tue 3.15, 6.00; Wed 3.30, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 6.00. Rocketman (15) Fri 12.45, 8.45; Sat 1.00, 5.15; Sun 1.00, 5.45; Mon 12.30, 5.30; Tue 4.30; Wed 3.15, 6.00; Thu 12.45, 8.15. Dirty God (15) Fri & Sat 8.15; Sun 6.15; Mon 8.30; Tue 3.30; Wed 6.30; Thu 5.45. Force Of Nature Natalia (12A) Fri 3.45, 6.15; Sat 3.30; Sun 4.00, 8.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 12.30, 8.00; Wed 1.30, 9.00; Thu 3.15, 8.45. Freaks (12A) Mon 8.00. Moon (15) Fri 10.30. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15. Paw Patrol (U) Sat & Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film Saturday, June 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 21.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri & At 2.30, 6.10, 8.35; Sun 12.45, 3.30, 5.35, 8.35; Mon 2.00, 6.10, 8.35; Tue 1.30, 4.15, 8.35; Wed 11.00, 2.20, 5.00, 8.35; Thu 2.20, 6.10, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Rocketman (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.40, 5.00; Tue 1.45, 6.00; Wed 11.30, 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Aladdin (PG) Fri 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 1.45, 4.30; Sun 3.00, 5.45; Mon 2.20, 4.30; Tue 2.00, 3.50; Wed 11.15, 5.45; Thu 5.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.40, 12.35; Sun 12.15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (12A) Sat 11.00, 1.30; Sun 12.30. 4K Screening: Saving Private Ryan (15) Wed 7.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.30. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. Take That: Greatest Hits Live Encore (12A) Sun 2.30; Mon 7.30. Royal Opera House Live: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15. Royal Opera House Live Encore: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Thu 2.00.

