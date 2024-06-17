Tarot cards will partially decide the programme for Horsham Chamber Choir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Feast of Choral Cartomancy is the latest offering from Horsham Chamber Choir promising a programme partially decided by tarot cards.

The concert will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 7pm at the Barn in the Causeway, Horsham. Tickets are available from the HCC website at www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk.

Spokesman Steve Martin said: “Horsham Chamber Choir have established themselves over the past two years as a group of singers not afraid to take on a new challenge. Their next one takes the form of a concert whose programme will be decided by the draw of a card.

“A system of tarot cards will be used to generate the programme for the first half of the concert. Each piece sung by HCC will correspond to cards pulled by HCC’s special guest for the evening, Nancy Dawkins, who will then provide a reading to encourage internal reflection, much like a prompt in other cultures like a mantra or parable. The second half of the concert will comprise Nancy’s debut EP featuring backing vocals by HCC.”

HCC’s music director Timothy Peters stresses that the concert will be fully secular: “While tarot cards are sometimes associated with mystical and occult practices, over the centuries their use has extended far beyond that. Many people use tarot cards for personal growth, self-reflection, and decision-making. Tarot cards can also serve as a tool for introspection, helping to uncover deeper feelings, fears and strengths.

“The origins and usage of tarot cards are deeply rooted in various cultural and folk traditions, hence the Folk Traditions categorisation by HCC – the theme of their annual summer concert. Their origins date back to 15th-century Europe where they were initially created for games such as tarocchi, tarock and tarot. These games were popular among the nobility and common people alike, serving as a form of entertainment and social interaction, and they depicted elements of everyday life, folklore and cultural beliefs of the time. Today they continue to be used by people from all walks of life for a variety of purposes. Many see them as tools for self-reflection, introspection and personal growth rather than solely as instruments of mystical practice.”