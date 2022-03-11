Tea-dance celebration set for jubilee party in Petworth

As part of its Jubilation! weekend, Petworth is set to host the lavish tea-dance event. SUS-221103-133206001

On Sunday, May 29 at 3pm, a vintage tea dance will be held at Seaford College as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Lousie Cookman and the 78rpm band will be hosting a tea-dance featuring music from the Queen’s younger years.

Guests are encouraged to dress from the styles of the 40’s and 50’s and enjoy the teas, cakes, dancing and the prosecco that will be on offer.

The dance is part of Petworth’s wider celebration over the weekend on May 28 and 29 for Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee.

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

For full details and box office visit www.petworthfestival.co.uk